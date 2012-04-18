ALEC BALDWIN: The Bloomberg Finance Crowd Needs To Stop Complaining

Alec Baldwin was on Bloomberg TV’s, ‘In the Loop with Betty Liu’ this morning discussing the National Endowment of the Arts. He was in Washington addressing Congress about how it should continue to get federal funding.



But that wasn’t all Baldwin and Liu talked about. The number one topic was the economy, and at one point, he brought up the Bloomberg viewers (financial community) directly.

Basically — he said they need to stop complaining about the economy and President Obama. Period. That starts around the 40 second mark. A transcript and video of his statements are below.

Baldwin: You’re with Bloomberg. Your demographic is a crowd where, as far as I’m concerned, the Dow is everything, and the Dow is higher now than it was four years ago. So, what’s to complain? I mean, as far as I know, the Bloomberg finance crowd — the Dow is their mantra. And under Obama, the Dow is doing pretty good, isn’t it?

