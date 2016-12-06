Alec Baldwin offers to end his 'SNL' Trump parody: 'Release your tax returns and I'll stop'

The latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with Alec Baldwin continuing to impersonate President-elect Trump in a sketch mocking Trump’s use of Twitter.

At one point “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon, impersonating Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway, defends Trump’s tweeting habits, saying, “There is a reason, actually, that Donald tweets so much. He does it to distract the media from his business conflicts and all the very scary people in his cabinet.”

“Actually, that’s not why I do it,” Baldwin’s Trump responds. “I do it because my brain is bad.”

Though the sketch got a lot of laughs, someone who wasn’t laughing was Trump himself, who tweeted on Saturday night that Bladwin’s impersonation of him “can’t get any worse.”

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Baldwin then responded to Trump’s tweet, telling him, “Release your tax returns and I’ll stop.”

…@realDonaldTrump Release your tax returns and I’ll stop. Ha

— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016

Trump has said publicly in the past that he will release his tax returns when the IRS is through with its audit of him.

Watch the “SNL” sketch below:

