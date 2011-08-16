LIVE FROM NEW YORK! Here Are The 10 Best "Saturday Night Live" Season Premiere Moments

Photo: ign.com

Hosting “Saturday Night Live” is no easy task.Especially, if it is the very first episode of season — everyone will be watching to predict the success of the upcoming season.



In just over a month, Alec Baldwin is scheduled to host the “SNL” season premiere.

While he has hosted the show 15 times, this will be his first season opener — which inspired us to take a look at premieres past.

We took a look at the 10 best first-episode moments from the show’s last 36 seasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.