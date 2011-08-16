LIVE FROM NEW YORK! Here Are The 10 Best "Saturday Night Live" Season Premiere Moments

Photo: ign.com
Hosting “Saturday Night Live” is no easy task.Especially, if it is the very first episode of season — everyone will be watching to predict the success of the upcoming season.
In just over a month, Alec Baldwin is scheduled to host the “SNL” season premiere.
While he has hosted the show 15 times, this will be his first season opener — which inspired us to take a look at premieres past.
We took a look at the 10 best first-episode moments from the show’s last 36 seasons.
October 1, 2005: Kanye West reunites with Mike Myers post-telethon outburst on the Season 31 opener.
September 26, 2006: New cast-member Jenny Slate drops the F-bomb during a skit on Season 35 premiere.
September 13, 2008: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler open Season 34 with a skit as Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton.
September 25, 2010: Poehler returns to open Season 36 with a cameo-filled opening monologue and sketch.
