LIVE FROM NEW YORK! Here Are The 10 Best "Saturday Night Live" Season Premiere Moments

Alec Baldwin

Hosting “Saturday Night Live” is no easy task.Especially, if it is the very first episode of season — everyone will be watching to predict the success of the upcoming season.

In just over a month, Alec Baldwin is scheduled to host the “SNL” season premiere.

While he has hosted the show 15 times, this will be his first season opener — which inspired us to take a look at premieres past.

We took a look at the 10 best first-episode moments from the show’s last 36 seasons.

October 11, 1975: SNL's very first monologue in the series premiere, courtesy of George Carlin.

September 24, 1977: The Festrunk Brothers make their first appearance ever on the Season 3 opener.

October 2, 1999: Jerry Seinfeld crashes Passover dinner in the opener for Season 25.


October 1, 2005: Kanye West reunites with Mike Myers post-telethon outburst on the Season 31 opener.

September 26, 2006: New cast-member Jenny Slate drops the F-bomb during a skit on Season 35 premiere.

September 13, 2008: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler open Season 34 with a skit as Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton.

September 25, 2010: Poehler returns to open Season 36 with a cameo-filled opening monologue and sketch.

