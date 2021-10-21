‘Rust’ director Joel Souza is out of the hospital after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on set, cast member says

Alec Baldwin. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

One person died and another was injured after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set, authorities said.

“Rust” director Joel Souza, was taken to the hospital but has since been released, a cast member said.

Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, died, authorities said.

The director Joel Souza has left hospital after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of the movie “Rust,” a cast member has said.

One person was killed and another was injured after Baldwin fired a prop gun on the movie’s set in New Mexico on Thursday, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said

The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition, while Souza was taken to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

Early on Friday the “Rust” cast member Frances Fisher tweeted that Souza had told her that he had left the hospital.

“Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of hospital,” she wrote.