Alec Baldwin’s Twitter reshares articles saying gun was not properly checked before it was handed to him

Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters in 2015. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Alec Baldwin has shared two news articles about the “Rust” shooting on Twitter.

Both articles report that the film’s assistant director told him that the prop gun on set was safe.

When fired by Baldwin, the prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin has shared two news articles on his Twitter account that say the gun handed to him on the set of “Rust” was declared safe by the production’s assistant director.

Baldwin first tweeted out a link to a report by Variety on Saturday that pulled extracts from an affidavit filed by the Santa Fe County’s Sheriff’s Office and included the information that the assistant director of “Rust” had shouted “cold gun” on set, which means that the prop gun was safe to use and did not contain any live ammunition.

Late Wednesday evening, Baldwin retweeted the official New York Times Twitter account, which shared a link to a report with similar information alongside a caption that highlighted the main facts of the story, including Dave Halls, the assistant director, telling a detective that he should have inspected each round in each chamber of the prop gun, but he did not.

Alec Baldwin, who was producing and starring in the Western flick, was rehearsing a scene for the film at Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21 when he fired the gun, fatally shooting the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director, authorities have said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that the gun was a .45 Long Colt revolver fired by Baldwin loaded with a live bullet. Police are still investigating and have not ruled out charges yet.

In the full affidavit that was filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court and later obtained by Insider, the “Rust” assistant director David Halls told police that when the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “showed him” the prop firearm used by Baldwin in the on-set shooting “before continuing rehearsal” and “he could only remember seeing three rounds.”

Halls “advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t and couldn’t recall” if Gutierrez-Reed “spun the drum” of the gun.