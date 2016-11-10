Alec Baldwin responds to Donald Trump's win: 'The American political system is broken'

Alec Baldwin isn’t happy about Donald Trump’s win on Tuesday.

The actor, who has been impersonating the real-estate mogul in the last heated months of the presidential campaign on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” offered his followers a way to cope with the aftermath of the race.

“I think the thing to focus on now is our families. To love those that were put in our lives to care for. Also our respective health, work and faith,” he wrote on Twitter early on Wednesday.

He then added, “The American political system is broken. Walk away from it for a while. As Coriolanus says, ‘There is a world elsewhere.'”

Earlier that morning, as it was becoming increasingly clear that Trump would capture the American presidency, Baldwin expressed his disillusionment with American voters.

“I was taught in college that Americans choose their President like they choose laundry soap, [with] a knee-jerk brand loyalty devoid of reason,” he tweeted.

Baldwin had been very vocal about his opposition to Trump’s presidential run. During a radio interview on WNYC on Tuesday, he said he found that his personal feelings about Trump made the impression “difficult.”

“Most of the time, there’s some degree of appreciation, you embody someone you like,” he said. “I don’t hate Trump, but he’s not somebody I admire. So it was more difficult.”

And Trump has been clear about his dislike for Baldwin’s portrayal of him, having said that it “stinks.”

The question now is whether Baldwin will continue to play the current president-elect on “SNL.” A show spokeswoman told Business Insider that it’s not commenting and the actor’s agent didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.

But in the radio interview, Baldwin was pretty clear he’s ready to walk away from the role.

“I hope it’s over,” the actor said. “If he wins, I imagine there could be some opportunity for that. But I want my weekends back, so I can go be with my kids.”

