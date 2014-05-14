De Blasio Backer Alec Baldwin Now Says NYC Is A 'Mismanaged Carnival Of Stupidity'

Alec Baldwin was one of the most high-profile backers of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio when he ran for office last year, but now that the actor was arrested for biking on the wrong side of the road in Manhattan, he seems very unhappy with the way things are going in the Big Apple. Baldwin shared his frustrations with New York City government in a tweet after his arrest Tuesday.

“New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalise behaviour once thought benign,” Baldwin wrote.

Baldwin also tweeted the badge number of the police officer he said arrested him.

Neither de Blasio’s office nor Baldwin immediately responded to requests for comment from Business Insider Tuesday.

View both of Baldwin’s tweets below.





