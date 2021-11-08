Alec Baldwin says all movie and TV productions that use guns should have a police officer on set to ‘monitor weapon safety’

The actor Alec Baldwin at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on October 7, 2021. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Actor Alec Baldwin – who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of his latest movie with a gun somehow loaded with a live bullet – said Monday that all film and TV sets that use firearms should have a cop present to “monitor weapons safety.”

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin said in a tweet.

Baldwin fired a revolver on set during a scene rehearsal on October 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set for the indie Western flick “Rust.”

The Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin fired during a rehearsal was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but investigators have said live ammunition had been loaded into the weapon.

The incident remains under police investigation and authorities have said no one has been ruled out for potential charges.

