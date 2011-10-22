While Protesting At Occupy Wall Street, Alec Baldwin Actually Gave A Good Speech In defence Of Capitalism

While stopping by Zuccotti Park on Tuesday night to support Occupy Wall Street, Alec Baldwin gave a surprisingly lucid speech in defence of capitalism (via @jamescrabtree).



“I don’t know enough about what ending the Fed would ultimately mean for capital markets, because you have to have capital markets in this country…You can’t not have strong capital markets in this country, or the country’s going to down the tubes…They don’t want the country to become England.”

A few critics found Baldwin’s appearance at OSW hypocritical since he’s also the the pitchman for Capital One Bank. The left-leaning actor later defended his commercials saying he donated all of his fees from the advertisements to arts charities.

Watch the full speech here:



