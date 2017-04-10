'Just a loose hunch': Watch Alec Baldwin impersonate Trump and Bill O'Reilly on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin did double duty on the April 8th episode of “Saturday Night Live,” impersonating both President Donald Trump and embattled Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Several dozen prominent sponsors have pulled ads from O’Reilly’s primetime program in the wake of a New York Times report that five women have received $US13 million in settlements following allegations of sexual harassment against O’Reilly.

