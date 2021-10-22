Legal expert says Alec Baldwin likely won’t face murder or manslaughter charges in prop-firearm shooting that left a cinematographer dead

Legal experts told Insider that Alec Baldwin likely won’t face charges in a prop-firearm shooting on the set of ‘Rust.’ Halyna Hutchins/Instagram, Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Legal experts said Alec Baldwin likely won’t face murder or manslaughter charges for the prop-firearm shooting on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin discharged a prop gun filled with live ammunition on the film set, killing the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, on Thursday.

Experts said they don’t believe Baldwin will face charges if he didn’t know the gun had live ammunition in it.

Legal experts told Insider it’s unlikely that Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges after he discharged a prop-firearm that contained a live round on the set of “Rust,” killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring the director on Thursday.

The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died at the University of New Mexico Hospital on Thursday after the on-set incident.

Arthur L. Aidala, a managing partner of New York criminal defense firm Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, said he doesn’t believe Baldwin will face charges if the actor was unaware that the prop gun had live ammunition in it.

“Even though we absolutely know who possessed the weapon, who discharged the weapon, and who caused the death of a human being, it would fall under the excusable homicide statute,” Aidala said.

That’s because New Mexico law has a stipulation called “excusable homicide,” which means that it’s not a crime to kill someone “by accident or misfortune, in doing any lawful act, by lawful means, with usual and ordinary caution and without any unlawful intent.”

Manslaughter charges possible, but unlikely

Neama Rahmani, president and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, a personal injury firm, said that the fact that the prop masters union says the gun was loaded with a live round opens up the possibility for manslaughter charges.

But he says prosecutors would have to prove that Baldwin or the prop master knew that the gun was loaded with a live round.

The prop masters union has not released further details on how the live round ended up in the gun, but there was a prior case when part of a live round got lodged in a prop gun and killed actor Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee. In that case, the district attorney ruled the death an accident due to negligence.

If a similar situation happened here, Baldwin would not face charges, Rahmani said.

That idea was backed by Ralph Cilento, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice told Insider, who said police would again have to prove that Baldwin intended to cause someone harm when he discharged the gun and that his intent to cause harm led to someone’s death.

“The bottom culpable mental state of manslaughter is to intend physical harm, but accidentally cause death, and in this case, Alec Baldwin did not even intend to physical harm,” Cilento said.

Aidala said “the absolute worst-case scenario for Mr. Baldwin is that a witness comes forth and says, ‘Yeah, we told him it was loaded with live ammunition because in that particular scene we needed to shoot a hole in the wall, so it was a real bullet.'”

While Aidala said he “doesn’t see that happening,” he said in that case, Baldwin could face charges of “depraved indifference homicide” which is “not intending to kill anybody, but committing an act that any reasonable person would know would cause death of another.”

Criminal charges are still possible if prosecutors can prove that the live round was put in the gun out of “willful ignorance” or “deliberate indifference.” But Rahmani said these types of prosecutions are rare.

Rahmani said an example of deliberate indifference is a person agreeing to transport a suitcase across the border without checking what’s inside. If that suitcase ends up having drugs in it, that person can still be charged because they didn’t even bother to check.

Future lawsuits

A step below that is simple negligence, which doesn’t result in criminal charges, but can give rise to civil lawsuits, Rahmani said.

Imran Ansari, who heads civil litigation at Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, said there’s a “very high likelihood” that this case will lead to lawsuits from the victim’s family and the injured director.

These lawsuits “could focus on Mr. Baldwin himself if he was handling the prop gun in an unsafe manner or negligently” and they could “focus on the prop master if somehow he didn’t safeguard the gun or keep it in the proper state.” Such lawsuits could also extent to the “prop gun manufacturer or the manufacturer of the blanks that were used, if it could be determined that there was some sort of defect in the way the gun or the blanks were manufactured,” Ansari said.