Alec Baldwin Just Punched A New York Photographer, Tweets Super Angry Reaction

After obtaining a marriage licence with fiancé Hilaria Thomas this morning in New York, Alec Baldwin socked a New York Daily News photographer who got a little too close to the actor.

“I knew he was going to attack me. I stepped back, and he kept coming,” said photog Marcus Santos. “He comes after me, starts shoving and punching me—one time, right in the chin. And then he started shoving me, and pushing me. Then he goes the other way.”

Baldwin tweeted his side of the story, writing, “A ‘photographer’ almost hit me in the face with his camera this morning #allpaparazzishouldbewaterboarded.”



And then he just tweeted this:

Photo: Twitter

Oh boy.

Photo: NY Daily News

