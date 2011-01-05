Alec Baldwin Is 'Very, Very Interested' In Running For Office

This is probably not a surprise to people who follow the comings and goings of Alec Baldwin — he’s been hinting at it for years — but it may be the first time he’s been so publicly direct about his political ambitions.



In a interview set to air Wednesday and Thursday on Parker Spitzer Baldwin tells Spitzer “Yes, it’s something that I’m very, very interested in.”

“I do believe that people want to believe that someone who deeply cares about the middle class would like to seek public office….We’ve had men who are Ivy League groomed running this country since 1988. We’ve had 22 years of Yale and Harvard and the problems aren’t getting solved.”

Hooray for Hollywood?

“You almost sound like Sarah Palin…but you have the right answers is the good news” says Spitzer.

Baldwin says the point is he understands the problems of the middle class. What he doesn’t say is what office he’d be interested in running for, though he does say he’d be loathe to leave New York City. Video below.



