A ‘hysterical and absolutely inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin is taking time away from acting after ‘Rust’ shooting

The actor Alec Baldwin at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on October 7, 2021. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Alec Baldwin is “hysterical” after a prop gun mishap on the set of “Rust” that resulted in a death.

The actor is taking time off to “re-center himself,” an unnamed source told People.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in the incident, and director Joel Souza was injured.

Actor Alec Baldwin is “inconsolable” after an accidental shooting on the set of “Rust” that left one person dead and another injured.

He is “canceling other projects” and taking time off to “re-center himself,” People reported, citing an unnamed source.

“This was pretty devastating,” the source told People. “This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye.”

After the shooting, Baldwin was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours,” the source said. “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after actor Baldwin discharged a prop firearm loaded with a live round Thursday while filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was injured.

Hollywood producers who’ve worked with Hutchins in the past paid tribute to her in emotional messages.

Actor Joe Manganiello, for example, called her a “fantastic person” who could handle pressure well. Manganiello and Hutchins recently worked on the movie “Archenemy.”

“I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock,” Manganiello said. “I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on ‘Archenemy.’ She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next.”

A fundraiser for Hutchins has so far raised more than $US172,000 ($AU230,409) on GoFundMe.