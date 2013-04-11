Alec Baldwin In Talks To Host NBC Late-Night Show

Alec Baldwin has hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ 16 times — more than any other person.

An NBC executive who prefers to remain anonymous has tipped off The New York Times’ Bill Carter that Alec Baldwin’s name is the latest to enter the late-night ring.



While talks are still in “initial stages,” reports The Times, “The most likely landing place for a show hosted by Mr. Baldwin would be in the latest of NBC’s entries, the show now called ‘Last Call'” currently hosted by Carson Daly.

But as of next February, NBC’s late night line up will be seeing a lot of changes: Leno is out, Fallon is taking his time slot and moving the “Tonight Show” to New York, someone yet to be determined will take over for Fallon, and it sounds like this year may actually be Carson Daly’s “Last Call.”

“The mutual interest between Mr. Baldwin and NBC about opening a late-night spot for the actor could result in three new late-night hosts for NBC,” confirms The Times.

And with “30 Rock” ending last season, the timing could be just right for Baldwin.

“Baldwin, who wrapped up his seven-season run on NBC’s ’30 Rock’ in January, still has ties with the network,” reports The Wrap. “The actor signed a two-year overall deal with Universal Television, the studio arm of NBC Universal that produced ’30 Rock,’ late last year.”

And Baldwin has long been an NBC favourite.

The 55-year-old funny man has won two Emmys for playing Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live” 16 times — more than any other person.

Being a favourite of “SNL” and “Late Night” executive producer, Lorne Michaels, doesn’t hurt Baldwin’s chances of getting the gig, either.

The Times notes Baldwin is “regarded one of the best guests on late-night television shows” and “has won critical praise for a podcast series he created with WNYC radio in New York, called ‘Here’s The Thing.’“

On his half-hour podcast that takes place outside of a typical studio and in remote locations such as famous people’s homes, Baldwin has interviewed everyone from David Letterman to Lena Dunham.

A source tells The Wrap that “Baldwin has been considered for such opportunities, due to the positive response to his ‘Here’s the Thing’ radio podcast.”

