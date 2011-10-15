Alec Baldwin Will Host New Podcast For Public Radio In Order To Not Talk About Himself

Photo: Lord_Henry via flickr

Guess he won’t be running for New York City mayor?WNYC, New York’s NPR member station, announced on Thursday that Alec Baldwin will host a new podcast there titled, “Here’s the Thing.”



This may not come as a total surprise for regular WNYC listeners — Baldwin has been part of their on-air fundraising initiative for a while now.

From the sounds of the press release, the show will provide a platform for Baldwin to give everyone his opinion:

The podcast will give Baldwin an opportunity to pursue his passions and interests through conversations with a variety of newsmakers, artists, actors, writers, and public figures who spark his fancy.

“As someone who has been the subject of innumerable interviews, I wanted to conduct my own and do them the way I liked them: emphasising the positive, the forward-looking,” said BALDWIN. “And I wanted to do that show with WNYC.”

Like his tweets, but with sound.

The first podcast will debut on October 24 with an interview with Michael Douglas.

Other upcoming guests will include political consultant Ed Rollins, Chris Rock, Kathleen Turner, and Kardashian mum Kris Jenner.

As he told the New York Times, the show will provide Baldwin “a chance to not talk about myself, because I’m so sick to death of talking about me and my career.” He also admits that, “Gracie Mansion is looking more like a distant image now.”

New podcasts will be released every two weeks and available on iTunes.

