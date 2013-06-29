Alec Baldwin Goes On Homophobic Twitter Tirade Against Daily Mail Reporter

Alec Baldwin went off the rails late Thursday after a Daily Mail reporter accused his pregnant 32-year-old wife, Hilaria Baldwin, of Tweeting upbeat messages about shopping and fruit smoothies during James Gandolfini’s funeral.



Baldwin — who has been known to express his emotions on Twitter (remember when a stewardess asked him to shut off his phone in the middle of his game of Words with Friends?) — took to the social media platform to shred the reporter apart.

Baldwin has since deleted his entire Twitter account, but Daily Mail captured screen grabs before the Tweets were taken down.

But then the attack got personal and Baldwin repeatedly threatened reporter George Stark with violence.

The Daily Mail has since changed the story’s byline to MailOnline Reporter and written a flattering item on Baldwin and his wife.

But Hilaria, who has been vocal on her own Twitter account, says she wants a real apology.

After Thursday’s report against her came out, Hilaria explained:

A rep for Baldwin and Thomas says there’s a simple explanation for all of the confusion.

“She didn’t have her phone with her during the service and she didn’t tweet anything til they had left,” a rep for teh couple tells Gossip Cop, explaining, “They were there for a couple of hours, she is 7 1/2 months pregnant and left because she needed some water.”

The spokesperson goes on to note, “She retweeted people who had tweeted at those times,” accounting for the timestamps on the messages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.