Alec Baldwin still hasn’t turned over his cell phone to ‘Rust’ shooting investigators nearly a month after a search warrant was issued

Alec Baldwin still has not handed over his cell phone to New Mexico authorities investigating the fatal “Rust” shooting, police said.

Last month, authorities obtained a search warrant authorizing them to seize Baldwin’s phone.

Baldwin’s attorney told Insider that the actor’s phone “is being turned over this week for review.”

Alec Baldwin still has not handed over his cell phone to New Mexico authorities investigating the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust” nearly a month after a search warrant was issued for the device, police said on Thursday.

“To date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities,” the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement regarding Baldwin’s phone.

Last month on December 16, the sheriff’s office obtained a warrant authorizing it to seize Baldwin’s cell phone as part of their probe into the deadly October 21 shooting on Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

“When Mr. Baldwin had not immediately provided his phone pursuant to the initial search warrant, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office reached out for assistance from the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said.

The district attorney’s office informed the sheriff’s office on December 20 that it was in “negotiations” with Baldwin’s attorney to “retrieve the phone and its contents,” the sheriff’s office said.

Baldwin’s Los Angeles-based civil attorney Aaron Dyer told Insider in a statement on Thursday that “an agreement” was reached last week with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office, “and Mr. Baldwin’s phone is being turned over this week for review.”

“Ever since this tragic incident, Mr. Baldwin has continued to cooperate with the authorities, and any suggestion to the contrary is simply untrue,” Dyer said. “We requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could protect his privacy on other matters unrelated to Rust and have been working through that process. We are finalizing logistics with the authorities in New York who are assisting in this matter.”

Baldwin was holding a revolver while rehearsing a scene for “Rust” — an indie Western that Baldwin was starring in and producing — when he accidentally fatally shot Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin fired on the “Rust” set was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but somehow live ammunition had been loaded into the weapon, authorities said.

Investigators are still trying to determine how live ammo ended up inside the gun.

Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger of the weapon.