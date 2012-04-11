Alec Baldwin Fires Back At His Stalker Via Twitter

Photo: sodahead.com

“Isn’t it odd when an accused stalker is in handcuffs, being taken away by the cops, yet smiles for the cameras?” Alec Baldwin tweeted to his 813,000 followers on Tuesday.

The tweet follows a temporary restraining order Baldwin was granted against Montreal film producer Genevieve Sabourin, after the 40-year-old was hit with five misdemeanour charges of harassment and stalking after appearing at his residences in Long Island and Greenwich Village in Manhattan. The two met briefly on the set of the awful bomb “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” where Baldwin was filming a cameo and Sabourin was working as a unit publicist.



Baldwin did meet Sabourin briefly for dinner in 2010, but says it was strictly professional.

Sabourin, who has also dabbled in acting, began sending the “30 Rock” actor uncomfortable emails last week expressing her love for Baldwin and asking him to leave his new fiancée, 28-year-old Hilaria Thomas.

“I NEED TO START MY NEW LIFE, WITH MY NEW NAME, WITH MY NEW CARRIER IN MY NEW COUNTRY HELP MY NEWLY HUSBAND, YOU!” Sabourin wrote in one email.

Another email from the same day reads, “”I NEED YOU NOW, PLEASE ALEC COME AND PICK ME UP NOW. I AM LESS THAN 10 MIN AWAY FROM YOU TONIGHT. SAY I DO TO ME.”

Sabourin also made a public display of her stalker tendencies when she appeared at the Lincoln centre on April 5th during a screening of “Last Tango in Paris” that Baldwin was hosting. The police had to escort her out after Baldwin suffered from “anxiety, annoyance and fear.”

