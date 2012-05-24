Alec Baldwin Lashes Out At Republicans, Calls Them 'Lying Thieves'

Keertana Sastry
Alec Baldwin

Photo: sodahead.com

Alec Baldwin has never hid his liberal politics and he isn’t starting now. Yesterday, while visiting the Cannes Film Festival, the “30 Rock” star went on a full Twitter rampage against Republicans and Anti-Obama voicers. 

Looks like his conservative character on “30 Rock” hasn’t rubbed off on him in the slightest. 

The Baldwin tweets started out harmless enough: 

Photo: @alecbaldwin/ Twitter

But something or someone must have triggered his nerves because a full-blown counter-attack against anti-Obama protesters followed: 

Photo: @alecbaldwin/ Twitter

After replying to some commenters and rehashing rumours about running for mayor, Baldwin went full 360 and wrote a haiku about Cannes. Strange. 

