Alec Baldwin Lashes Out At Republicans, Calls Them 'Lying Thieves'

Alec Baldwin has never hid his liberal politics and he isn’t starting now. Yesterday, while visiting the Cannes Film Festival, the “30 Rock” star went on a full Twitter rampage against Republicans and Anti-Obama voicers.



Looks like his conservative character on “30 Rock” hasn’t rubbed off on him in the slightest.

The Baldwin tweets started out harmless enough:

But something or someone must have triggered his nerves because a full-blown counter-attack against anti-Obama protesters followed:

After replying to some commenters and rehashing rumours about running for mayor, Baldwin went full 360 and wrote a haiku about Cannes. Strange.

