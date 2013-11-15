Alec Baldwin Flipped Out And Allegedly Shouted A Gay Slur At A Cameraman -- And Then Denied He Said It

Actor and MSNBC host Alec Baldwin flipped out at a photographer and videographer in a

video posted by the gossip site TMZ on Thursday, shouting at one of them what the site says is a gay slur.

“Get away from my kid with the camera,” Baldwin shouts at the videographer in the video. “You know what’s going to happen to you, don’t you? Come on!”

Later in the video, with his back turned, he yells indirectly, according to TMZ, that one is a “c—sucking fag.”

In a series of tweets after TMZ posted the video, Baldwin denied saying the latter of the two words, tweeting that he had actually said “fathead.” He also threatened to sue TMZ:

This isn’t the only time Baldwin has found himself in hot water for homophobic outbursts. In June, he erupted at Daily Mail reporter George Stark and called him a “toxic little queen” after his wife was accused of tweeting upbeat messages at James Gandolfini’s funeral. He later wrote a letter to the LGBT rights group GLAAD apologizing for the outburst.

In a statement Thursday, GLAAD called on Baldwin to “end this pattern of anti-gay slurs.”

“Mr. Baldwin can’t lend his support for equality on paper, while degrading gay people in practice,” the organisation said.

Baldwin began hosting “Up Late With Alec Baldwin” on MSNBC in October. A network spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

