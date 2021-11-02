Alec Baldwin’s family cat is missing

Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters in 2015. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Alec Baldwin’s family cat has gone missing.

“We can’t find our cat, Emilio,” Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, posted on Instagram, adding, “We are all so upset.”

The family’s cat has disappeared less than 2 weeks after a fatal shooting involving Baldwin on the set of his latest movie “Rust.”

Alec Baldwin’s family cat has now gone missing, less than two weeks after the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his latest movie “Rust.”

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, posted about the family’s lost Bengal, Emilio, on Instagram Tuesday.

“We can’t find our cat, Emilio,” Hilaria wrote. “If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He’s microchipped but no collar.”

Hilaria added, “The local police know, so if you find him, please contact them.”

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

It is unclear where the cat got lost.

Emilio went missing less than two weeks after Alec Baldwin discharged a gun on the New Mexico set of “Rust” during a rehearsal for a scene, killing 42-year-old Hutchins and wounding the director of the Western flick, Joel Souza.

Alec, who was producing and starring in the movie, was practicing a scene for the film at Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21 when he fired the gun that he was told wasn’t loaded moments before, according to an affidavit released by police.

The FD Pietta long Colt .45 revolver that Alec discharged was supposed to be using dummy rounds, but somehow live ammunition had been loaded into the weapon, authorities said.

The incident remains under police investigation.

Alec and his wife went to Vermont with their children following the shooting incident. They spoke to reporters there on Saturday about the fatal tragedy.

“A woman died. She was my friend. She was my friend,” Alec said. “The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director.

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened,” he continued. “There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode.”

Hilaria also criticized the paparazzi following the family for not knowing Hutchins’ name.

“Halyna, her name is Halyna! If you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name. Her name is Halyna,” she said.