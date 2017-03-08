Alec Baldwin says he'll end his Trump impression: 'I'm not going to do it much longer'

Fans of Alec Baldwin’s “Saturday Night Live” impersonation of President Donald Trump should probably savour it now, because the actor is planning on retiring the act soon.

In a new interview with “Extra,” Baldwin explained that the volatility of Trump’s administration is a reason for that decision.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any kind of sportsmanship,” Baldwin said. “He remains bitter and angry, and you want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’ His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed and said, ‘Hey man.’

“There’s a style that the president has to have,” Baldwin continued. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried… That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Baldwin’s suggestion the he wouldn’t impersonate Trump much longer comes on the heels of his recent Twitter squabble with another Trump impersonator over comments he made during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Baldwin mentioned there were other impersonators lobbying to play Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, saying, “F— them!”

After all that drama, Baldwin said that it doesn’t look like he’ll be filling in for Trump at the event after all.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Baldwin told “Extra” host Mario Lopez. “I don’t think that they want that, for their prestige and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking that if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music, as it were. I don’t know what kind of program they’re going to have. If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it. But I’m not quite sure they do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”

Watch the interview below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.