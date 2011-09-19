Here's The Rupert Murdoch Joke Alec Baldwin Dropped Out Of The Emmys Over

Breaking: Fox may not have a sense of humour about itself.



Alec Baldwin (rather spectacularly) dropped out of last night’s Emmy show after the producers informed him they were cutting his Rupert Murdoch joke.

The Emmys were broadcast on Fox.

According to the Daily News Baldwin “is seen talking on the phone and then stops the conversation and calls out Murdoch by name, saying he can hear him listening in.”

Too close for comfort apparently.

