Alec Baldwin will play Donald Trump during the upcoming season of 'Saturday Night Live'

“Saturday Night Live” is beefing up its talent for the anticipated election skits they will have when the new season begins October 1.

“SNL” regular Alec Baldwin will be playing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, NBC revealed in a tease of the season premiere that hit the internet on Wednesday.

NBC has confirmed to Business Insider that Baldwin will be playing Trump for the entire season, the 42nd for the show.

The most recent “SNL” Trump impersonator was former cast member Darrell Hammond. He will stay on as the show’s announcer, which Hammond started doing in 2014.

“SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon will continue to play Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Baldwin currently holds the record for the most guest-hosted appearances with 16.

The actor has some strong feelings about Trump. In an interview with The Telegraph in June he said the Republican nominee was “the first presidential candidate made of hate.”

