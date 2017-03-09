Alec Baldwin on Trump after win: 'He still looks incredibly constipated. He looks terrible.'

‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’/CBS; YouTube ‘Scandal’ star Kerry Washington and actor Alec Baldwin on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’

Alec Baldwin recalled his past run-ins with President Donald Trump on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and said he’s surprised that the real-estate mogul hasn’t relaxed since winning the election.

Host James Corden showed a photo of a young Baldwin with Trump at a charity event, which prompted Baldwin to describe his impressions of Trump then and now.

“He was a different person,” Baldwin said. “He was very gregarious and kind of back-slapping and social. I didn’t know him well. I would run into him. He’s not at all like he is now where he won the election, he’s President of the United States, and he still looks incredibly constipated. He looks terrible.”

Baldwin, who has been celebrated for his impression of the president on “Saturday Night Live,” said that he had expected Trump to settle into his office after winning the election.

“He used to be very playful and funny,” the actor said. “I don’t know what’s with him now. I thought when he won, he’d relax and be more generous. It seems like he won, but he acts like he lost. He’s very bitter… It’s inexplicable. I thought he would change his complete tone when he won, but he hasn’t.”

Fellow “Late Late Show” guest Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) then suggested, “Maybe he’s looking at the popular-vote numbers?”

She’s referring to the fact that Trump won in the Electoral College, but trailed Hillary Clinton in the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes, a number Trump challenges.

