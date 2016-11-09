Alec Baldwin explains the hardest thing about impersonating Donald Trump

WNYC/’The Brian Lehrer Show’ Alec Baldwin talks about impersonating Donald Trump at the WNYC studio.

Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of Donald Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is so spot-on, it’s hard to imagine that he initially doubted he could do it.

On Tuesday, the former “30 Rock” actor said he found the impersonation “difficult” to do on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show.” Baldwin said he typically impersonates figures he admires, such as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

“Most of the time, there’s some degree of appreciation, you embody someone you like,” he said. “I don’t hate Trump, but he’s not somebody I admire. So it was more difficult.”

It was his former “30 Rock” boss and costar Tina Fey who suggested to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels that Baldwin should step into the show’s Trump role. Baldwin said he didn’t think he could be successful at the impression. But after studying the real-estate mogul’s speaking habits and mannerisms, he pulled it off.

“You get lucky,” Baldwin said. “I also think people were ready to take that version of him, which is so aggressive. He’s the head writer of his own comedy routine. Everything he just supplied to us.”

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube Cecily Strong and Alec Baldwin on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live.’

As successful as the impression is (except, of course, with Trump), Baldwin is ready to pack it up.

“I hope it’s over,” the actor said. “If he wins, I imagine there could be some opportunity for that. But I want my weekends back, so I can go be with my kids.”

Listen to the entire interview below:

