Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of ‘Rust,’ killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring its director, police say

Alec Baldwin acts in and is produced the film, ‘Rust.’ Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that killed one person and injured another on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the set of the move “Rust.”

The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, died and the director, Joel Souza, 48 was injured.

Alec Baldwin discharged a “prop firearm” that killed one and injured another on the set of the movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The director, Joel Souza, 48, remains at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 p.m. local time after receiving a call about a shooting.

“According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement provided to Insider.

The sheriff’s office also said the prop gun was fired by Baldwin, 68, who is acting in and producing the film.

The investigation is ongoing and police are interviewing witnesses. No charges have been filed.

Journalists with the Sante Fe New Mexican saw Baldwin, 62, in tears and looking distraught late Thursday, the outlet reported.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.