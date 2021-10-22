Alec Baldwin deletes picture of himself wearing blood-stained costume posted before Halyna Hutchins’ death

Alec Baldwin seen in New York City on January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

Alec Baldwin deleted an image of himself wearing a blood-stained shirt on the set of “Rust.”

Police said yesterday that Baldwin discharged a prop gun, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The image was reportedly posted on Instagram hours before Hutchins’ death.

Alec Baldwin reportedly deleted an image of himself wearing a blood-stained shirt on the set of “Rust” after he discharged a prop firearm on set, killing the movie’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring its director Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s co-star in “Rust” tweeted on Friday that Souza had left the hospital.

According to a screenshot recorded by The Sun, Baldwin had posted a picture of himself on Instagram before the incident where he was wearing his costume for the movie complete with dusty boots, a cowboy hat, and a blood-stained shirt. This photo has since been deleted.

-The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) October 22, 2021

“Rust” follows a 13-year-old boy (Brady Noon) who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather (Baldwin). The movie only began filming recently after adding “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles to the cast, Deadline reported.

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the film’s production company, said in a statement to The New York Times following the incident: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Photos of Baldwin looking visibly upset after the incident have been published by the Santa Fe New Mexican. Other members of the film industry have paid tribute to Hutchins who died after the firearm discharge.