Alec Baldwin 'Wept On The Witness Stand' While Testifying Against Alleged Stalker

AP Photo/Seth Wenig Alec Baldwin leaves criminal court in NYC after testifying that he never had a romantic relationship with Canadian actress Genevieve Sabourin, who accused of stalking him.

Alec Baldwin wept on the witness stand in Manhattan Tuesday, as he testified in the trial of his accused stalker

Genevieve Sabourin, the French-Canadian beauty who he said created a “nightmarish” havoc in his world.

The actor said under oath he’d never bedded or romanced Sabourin — only having dinner with her one time at the behest of a friend, at which time he gave her his phone number and e-mail address, in regards to acting classes she planned to take.

Sabourin’s behaviour with the actor soon took a Fatal Attraction-esque turn, as she bombarded him with up to 30 voicemails a night, and hundreds of e-mails, hoping to develop a relationship with him. It continued to get worse, Baldwin tearily testified, as she threatened that she’d show up at his home, and join a yoga class conducted by his now-wife, Hilaria Thomas.

PHOTOS: Stars Who Have Been Stalked

The temperamental actor said he’d tried to reason with Sabourin to cease her behaviour, and told her he’d contact police if the situation continued.

Sabourin, who was arrested outside of the 55-year-old actor’s home Apr. 8, 2012, likely did herself no favours with her in-courtroom behaviour, repeatedly yelling the actor was “lying” during his testimony.

As she approached the courthouse Tuesday, Sabourin told reporters, “I’m not a stalker … they dragged me in this war of attrition for nearly two years.

“Why? I haven’t done anything wrong.”

PHOTOS: Alec Baldwin Allegedly ‘Attacks’ A Photog Outside NYC Apartment

As we previously reported, Sabourin’s lawyer Todd Spodek claims his client’s actions were the result of her seeking closure as her 2010 relationship with the actor “crumbled” after the two engaged in a brief “sexual relationship,” after which Baldwin gave her “the cold shoulder, and nothing else.”

According to Sabourin’s iMDb page, she worked with Baldwin on the 2002 film The Adventures of Pluto Nash (he had a small role in the movie, while she worked in its’ public relations department), and also appeared in 2002′s Swindle and 2004′s Eternal. Her last acting work came in 2007, the website reported.

If convicted, Sabourin could spend 90 days behind bars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.