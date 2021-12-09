Alec Baldwin posts letter saying descriptions of ‘Rust’ production as a ‘chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false’

Alec Baldwin, Rust set Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic / Jae C. Hong / AP Photo

Baldwin posted a letter purportedly signed by cast and crew of “Rust” defending the production.

“Descriptions of ‘Rust’ as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false,” read the letter.

The shooting remains under police investigation

Alec Baldwin on Thursday posted a letter purportedly signed by cast and crew members of “Rust” that defended the production of the Western film and called allegations of unsafe working conditions on the set where a cinematographer was fatally shot “false.”

“The descriptions of ‘Rust’ as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false,” read the lengthy letter posted to Instagram by Baldwin, who was starred in and produced the indie flick.

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a gun on the New Mexico set while rehearsing a scene on October 21.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, it was revealed that some crew members had walked off the set before the deadly incident in protest of safety conditions.

“While it is true that a few crew members quit prior to the accident, the vast majority of us remained, never feeling the need to protest or quit,” read the letter, which was signed by 25 people.

Set sign for the movie ‘Rust.’ Sam Wasson/Getty

It continued, “We were enjoying our workplace. Those disgruntled few do not represent the views of all of us.”The Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin fired during a rehearsal was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but investigators have said live ammunition had been loaded into the weapon.

“Rust” is an independently-produced Western in which Baldwin stars as an outlaw who rescues his 13-year-old grandson who is sentenced to hang for manslaughter.

Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last week in the actor’s first sitdown interview since the shooting that he never pulled the trigger of the gun; he only pulled back the hammer of the gun — by the direction of Hutchins — and when he let go of the hammer, the gun went off.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin told Stephanopoulos.

Two “Rust” crew members filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other producers on the film in the wake of the shooting that remains under police investigation.