Alec Baldwin Could Be Getting His Own Show On MSNBC

It’s more certain than ever that Alec Baldwin, of “30 Rock” and paparazzi-dueling fame, will become a regular part of the MSNBC lineup.

On Thursday, Mediaite reported that a “senior source in the cable news industry” had confirmed Baldwin would get his own show, scheduled for Fridays at 10 p.m. and featuring his trademark aggressive liberalism.

The report got a lot of traction, but MSNBC has so far declined to give a hard answer on the addition of Baldwin to the Friday slate. In response to Mediaite, a spokesman said: “We’re fans of Alec but we’ve got nothing to say regarding this unconfirmed report.”

There’s currently no news content in this slot; “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” only airs Monday through Thursday and the station runs a prison documentary series called “Lockup” on Friday nights.

Baldwin is no stranger to the world of NBC: the network aired “30 Rock,” which snagged him two Emmy Awards, for seven seasons. Perhaps more importantly, he’s not one to apologise for his progressive, often combative views, which makes sense for a network that publicly acknowledges its left-leaning stance.

