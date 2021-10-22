Alec Baldwin breaks silence after deadly on-set incident: ‘My heart is broken’

Alec Baldwin. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin said his “heart is broken” following a deadly shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was hit and killed after Baldwin fired a prop firearm.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” he said.

Alec Baldwin spoke out regarding the accidental on-set shooting that left a crew member dead and injured the director, saying his “heart is broken.”

Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his new film “Rust” on Thursday, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” he added.

In a second tweet, Baldwin continued: “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, around 1:50 p.m. local time after receiving a call about a shooting. Hutchins, 42, died after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, left the hospital on Friday morning after also being injured in the incident, a cast member tweeted on Friday. Deadline previously reported that Souza was hit in the shoulder.

An email from the Hollywood workers union International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 44, seen by IndieWire, confirmed that a “live round” had been shot by the actor on the set.

“A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza,” the email said. “Local 44 has confirmed that the Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects, and Construction Departments were staffed by New Mexico crew members. There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet.”

In a statement given to Insider on Friday, Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, reacted to his wife’s death.

“I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation,” Matthew Hutchins, 38, said. “I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic.”

He added, “I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”