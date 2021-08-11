Alec Baldwin blames ‘cancel culture’ for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation: ‘This is a tragic day’

Alec Baldwin. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin said Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was “tragic.”

The actor said “cancel culture” exposes the “shortcomings” of party politicians.

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” Baldwin said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Alec Baldwin described New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s shock resignation on Tuesday as “tragic” and appeared to suggest that so-called “cancel culture” was to blame for the politician’s downfall.

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” Baldwin said in a Tweet on Tuesday, “Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified.”

Baldwin’s tweet came shortly after Cuomo announced plans to resign ending his months-long battle to stay in office after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

“My resignation will be effective in 14 days,” Cuomo said via livestream Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former congresswoman, will succeed Cuomo and become the first female governor in the history of New York State.

Last week, New York attorney general Letitia James announced the findings of an independent inquiry into Cuomo by investigators from her office. They found that he sexually harassed 11 women, including members of his staff.

“We find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” the investigators wrote in the 165-page report released August 3.

Insider’s Jake Lahut and Oma Seddiq reported that before Cuomo appeared live to announce his resignation plans, his private attorney, Rita Glavin, held a closed press briefing in which she accused several of the governor’s victims of either lying or lacking credibility.

This isn’t the first time that Baldwin – who quit Twitter in January following the controversy surrounding his wife Hilaria ostensibly faking her Spanish heritage – has spoken out against so-called cancel culture or defended Andrew Cuomo.

In March, he posted a video to Instagram where he said he believed “the cancel culture was getting out of hand.”

He continued: “There are people who deserve to be punished for what they’ve done but not everybody should be punished in the same way.”

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

Weeks earlier in a now-deleted 14-minute Instagram post, Baldwin said he had been criticized for defending people “who have been accused of crimes.”

“I’m not defending someone who is guilty of something. I’m choosing to defend someone who has not been proven guilty of something,” he said in response.

Speaking about Cuomo, he added: “The Attorney General is going to investigate accusations against a Governor. Then, and only then, can we talk about people resigning.”

The 63-year-old actor then continued to defend the film director Woody Allen – whom he has worked with three times – against renewed sexual assault allegations by his former adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow in the HBO docu-series “Allen v. Farrow.”

“I don’t care how many fucking documentaries you make, you have to prove it in a courtroom,” Baldwin said.

He added: “If it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that this person was guilty, I would certainly be open to changing my tune and even apologizing to victims. I’m all in favor of tough laws on people who sexual harass or abuse, but it has to be proven.”