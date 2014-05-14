Alec Baldwin Taken Into Police Custody For Biking On The Wrong Side Of The Road

Alec Baldwin was detained in New York City Tuesday morning after riding his bike the wrong way on Fifth Avenue and 16th street, reports TMZ.

When police stopped the actor, he didn’t have identification on him and reportedly “went ballistic on the cops, screaming at them,” according to In Touch magazine.

“Law enforcement sources tell us Alec was belligerent with officers while in custody,” adds TMZ, “which resulted in his getting a ticket for disorderly conduct — on top of the ticket for riding the wrong way.”

Baldwin was then taken to the police station so he could be properly identified.

In Touch Weekly posted a photo of Baldwin being taken into police custody:

An eyewitness told the magazine the actor was “calm and quiet” while he was cuffed and put in the back of the police car, though another onlooker said he “went ballistic” earlier during the altercation.

“The incident just happened, we are waiting for details at this time,” a source with the NYPD told In Touch.

