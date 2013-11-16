MSNBC Temporarily Pulls Alec Baldwin's Show Following His Anti-Gay Freakout

Alec Baldwin

flipped out at a cameraman yesterday, and the fallout from his anti-gay remark continues — with the actor and television host releasing a full statement of apology and MSNBC taking his show off the schedule temporarily.

In a TMZ video posted Thursday, Baldwin shouted at a cameraman: “that one is a ‘c—sucking fag,’ but then later vehemently denied the anti-gay remark on Twitter, claiming he said he had actually used the term “fathead.”

After plenty of backlash, he finally apologized on Twitter, and has asked his loyal fans to “accept his apology.”

Here’s his statement, posted to the MSNBC website:

I did not intend to hurt or offend anyone with my choice of words, but clearly I have — and for that I am deeply sorry. Words are important. I understand that, and will choose mine with great care going forward. What I said and did this week, as I was trying to protect my family, was offensive and unacceptable. Behaviour like this undermines hard-fought rights that I vigorously support. I understand “Up Late” will be taken off the schedule for tonight and next week. I want to apologise to my loyal fans and to my colleagues at msnbc — both for my actions and for distracting from their good work. Again, please accept my apology.

It’s not the first time Baldwin has been under fire for homophobic rants. In June, he blew up at Daily Mail reporter George Stark and called him a “toxic little queen” after his wife was accused of tweeting upbeat messages at James Gandolfini’s funeral. He later wrote to the LGBT rights group GLAAD and apologized.

This time, GLAAD has called for him to “end this pattern of anti-gay slurs.”

Baldwin’s show “Up Late” — which he began hosting in October — usually airs Friday nights at 10 p.m. eastern.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.