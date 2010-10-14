Alec Baldwin: "AOL Homepage Content Is Written By The Dumbest Bastards In The World."

Alec Baldwin made this ad for AOL.

Actor Alec Baldwin has a Huffington Post blog.Today he used it to rip into AOL.



Youch:

A quick story. AOL offered me $100,000 to be photographed by famed photographer Chuck Close, as I have been an AOL subscriber for many years. The photos would be used in AOL advertising and the money would go to charity.

Today, on AOL’s homepage, I am accused of insulting actor Jim Parsons for sending him a congratulatory gift basket, inside of which I added a card that read “Congratulations you talented, charming bastard.”

I thought that was a joke. I think Parsons knew that. I think anyone on Earth could see that. Except the eighth degree, black belt idiots that compose the AOL homepage.

I’m still a loyal AOL user. In spite of the fact that its homepage content is written by the dumbest bastards in the world.

