Alec Baldwin: "AOL Homepage Content Is Written By The Dumbest Bastards In The World."

Actor Alec Baldwin has a Huffington Post blog.Today he used it to rip into AOL.
Youch:
A quick story. AOL offered me $100,000 to be photographed by famed photographer Chuck Close, as I have been an AOL subscriber for many years. The photos would be used in AOL advertising and the money would go to charity.
Today, on AOL’s homepage, I am accused of insulting actor Jim Parsons for sending him a congratulatory gift basket, inside of which I added a card that read “Congratulations you talented, charming bastard.”
I thought that was a joke. I think Parsons knew that. I think anyone on Earth could see that. Except the eighth degree, black belt idiots that compose the AOL homepage.
I’m still a loyal AOL user. In spite of the fact that its homepage content is written by the dumbest bastards in the world.
