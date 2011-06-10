Alec Baldwin Eloquently Defends Anthony Weiner And A Firestorm Explodes On The Huffington Post

The College Startup



Alec Baldwin created a storm on Thursday afternoon.The future mayoral candidate(?) took to The Huffington Post and penned a column offering an explanation of Anthony Weiner‘s behaviour.

He offered some compelling points, ones you imagine he learned from being a celebrity himself:

My thought on Weiner is that he is a very busy man. Like most, although not all, politicians, he probably spends a great deal of time going to meetings, raising campaign funds and seizing upon every opportunity to remind people of how great he is as a public servant and a human being. It’s exhausting. He exists under a constant pressure cooker of self-analysis and public appraisal. Like other politicians, he needs something to take the edge off. For some people, regardless of occupation, that could mean booze, drugs, gambling, food or shopping. For high functioning men like Weiner and other officials who have lived through such scandals, who are constantly on the go, that leaves one tried and true source of a reliable high. The affirmation that comes when someone lets you know they want to sleep with you. Or even cyber-sleep with you.

And this as well:

Weiner is the modern, high functioning man. The fact that he is married is just one, albeit a huge, factor. I know many people who divorce over such issues of online betrayal. Appointment sex with your spouse doesn’t always arrive when you need it most. A modern cell phone, loaded with contacts of willing fellow players, has a table with a red checkered table cloth ready for you at virtually any time.

The comment section exploded, prompting the actor to tweet “A lot, a real lot, of sanctimonious d-bags on HuffPo.”

Twitter, remarkably, was rather positive in defence of Baldwin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.