Aldo's Instagram Campaign Shows The Danger Of Hashtags

As brands eagerly incorporate new forms of social media into their campaign strategies, some attempts succeed, some fail, and a lucky few do both.



Tel Aviv creative shop Smoyz recently launched what it’s calling “The First Ever Instagram Street Banner” for Aldo. The shoe company’s promotion was simple and very cool conceptually.

A sign with a bell was placed on the routinely busy Rothschild Street with a prompt to: 1) Stand here on our welcome mat, 2) Take a picture of your shoes on Instagram, 3) Tag your pic #Aldo, 4) Click on the space bar and write your shoe size, and 5) Ring my bell.

After two minutes, a mobile shoebox came rolling down the street, delivering each Instagrammer a free pair of shoes in her size.

In concept, this is a great idea. The bell was rung 457 times, over 500 pictures were uploaded, the photos were interacted with 798,38 times, and everyone got a new pair of shoes!

So what was the downside? The pictures.

Photo: Instagram / @yelenav22

There is a huge crop of almost 500 Instagram pictures that have different types of shoes tagged as Aldo. As was the case with @yelenav22, who posted the picture above, many people who partook in the promotion didn’t take followup photos of the new shoes or provide an explanation with why the photos were taken.

Usually when a brand launches an Instagram campaign, the point is to showcase beautiful images of its product to the world at large. This campaign showcased other brands’ shoes, and to an outside they are confusingly labelled as Aldo.

Aldo did contact BI to note, however, that some Instagrammers did provide follow-up photos of their new shoes, although the pictures sent over were on on the company’s Facebook rather than on Instagram:

However, whether the campaign worked on Instagram or not, a video has spread word of the free shoe giveaway.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.