San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI At 7 A.M. Two Days Before A Game

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Aldon Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana after a single-car accident in San Jose this morning.

The alleged incident occurred around 7 a.m. this morning, police told Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area. He allegedly failed a breathalyzer test after the accident.

This is Smith’s third high-profile incident in the last two years. He was stabbed after a melee erupted at a party at his house last year, and two other people were also shot.

In January of 2012, he was arrested and charged with a DUI in Miami.

Smith is 23-years old. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 Draft, and has turned into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

The 49ers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

