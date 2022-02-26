We went to Aldi stores in the US and the UK to compare and saw how the chain uses different strategies to attract budget shoppers on 2 continents

Aldi is a discount grocery chain founded in Essen, Germany in 1961. In 1976, the company opened its first US location in Iowa and today it has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states.

I visited an Aldi location in Rochester, New York. To pick up a cart at the entrance of the store, I had to put a quarter inside to unlatch it from the rest of the carts.

I got my quarter back when I returned the cart at the end of my shopping trip. Aldi doesn’t have to pay workers to return shopping carts, because customers are incentivized to do it themselves.

As US retailers grapple with a shortage of workers, eliminating low pay positions is one way businesses can stay ahead.

Most of the fruits and vegetables — including apples, celery, and cucumbers — were pre-wrapped in plastic. This is somewhat unusual in the US, though not unheard of.

The rest of the store looked similar to the produce aisle.

Products are on shelves right inside their cardboard packaging.

Or, they’re still in pallets used for transportation, like these English muffins and loaves of bread.

This also saves money on labor, because workers don’t have to spend time unboxing each product and arranging them on shelves.

Aldi stores are a bit smaller than traditional grocery stores at about 12,000 square feet, with just five large aisles.

Another way Aldi keeps costs down is by selling private-label brands.

The chain says more than 90% of its products are Aldi brands. Source: Aldi

Aldi does sell some well-known brands like Coca Cola, but the Aldi private label version is stocked right next to it.

Aldi takes care to make its products look similar to brand names. These boxes of macaroni and cheese could definitely pass for Kraft without a closer look.

Aldi’s flavored seltzers are right next to LaCroix, and the boxes are even decorated in similar styles.

The meat section was well stocked, though smaller than at a Walmart in my area. The prices were among the best deals in the store, though.

Next to the meat there was a large freezer section with frozen meals, snacks, and desserts.

A section in the center of the store seemed to be made up of odds and ends, with storage items, appliances, toys, and other mismatched items.

Aldi also cuts costs at the checkout aisle, where cashiers save time by not bagging groceries.

Customers can take their carts to a shelf against the back wall and bag groceries themselves into reusable bags Aldi sells or free boxes to carry heavy items.

The Aldi store we went to in the UK was an Aldi Local in Dalston, London.

As of mid-December, Aldi had nearly 750 stores across the UK. I’d visited the chain a lot growing up, but had never been to be one of its convenience-focused Local store formats before, which are much more compact. Source: Aldi

The first thing I saw when I entered the store was a large display dedicated to Aldi’s “super 6.” The chain chooses six fresh fruits and vegetables to discount each fortnight, and splashes out on TV, print, and billboard adverts for these offers.

When I visited, the savings that the offers gave you varied massively. The prices of the grapes had been slashed by a third – but the mangos had just been reduced from £0.69 to £0.59 ($0.94 to $0.80).

Like the US store, the UK Aldi had a mix of well-known brands …

… as well as own-label rivals at much lower prices.

Some of the products looked like they were made by smaller brands I’d never heard of before …

… until you turned them over and saw that the product was “specially produced for” Aldi.

Some of Aldi’s products were almost replicas of big-name brands. I spotted these Yankee Candle lookalikes.

Both the store design and product packaging featured a lot of Union Jacks and honed in on how many of the items were British …

… including the eggs, milk, and meat.

The exterior of the store had a big flag, too.

But despite the Union Jack displays in the produce aisle and emphasis on local products, not all of the fruits were grown in the UK.

There were also signs throughout the store mentioning awards that Aldi had won …

… as well as stickers on the fridge displays that discussed the store’s eco merits.

Overall the decor of the store was quite minimalistic and modern.

The aisles were wide, the shelves were neat, and the color scheme was dark and simple. Regular-sized Aldi stores in the UK have a middle aisle selling its so-called “special buys” that can include clothes, camping gear, coloring books, and kitchenware at discounted prices. But this smaller store didn’t have a middle aisle …

… and a sign outside the store, as well as on Aldi’s website, said that some of the products may be delayed “due to the current disruptions to global shipping.”

Some of the aisles were well-stocked when I visited at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday …

… while others had large gaps in their inventory, like the bakery display. Aldi’s discounter rival Lidl is especially well-known for its bakery section in the UK.

Like in the US store, Aldi displayed some items in pallets and trays, too.

The prices were very low, something Aldi prides itself on. Large whole chickens cost just £3.69 ($4.95) each.

There was a good selection of plant-based products …

… though half of the vegan and vegetarian freezer display was taken up by meat and fish, and the side actually dedicated to non-meat produce was nearly empty.

Offers were advertised throughout the store, including a refrigerated section dedicated to “super weekly offers” …

… which had an interesting selection of heart-shaped cheese truckles, dairy-free mozzarella, and American-style pancakes.

Some products on their expiry date had been slapped with 30% off stickers, too.

What I found really interesting was the use of dummy bottles for spirits in the alcohol section, which didn’t actually have liquid in them.

I’d never seen a sign like this before.

The lower-value drinks weren’t replaced with dummy bottles, though.

Though there were a few staffed checkouts available, the store was dominated by self-service ones. The area was decorated with a huge print of a Union Jack.

Self-service checkouts are fairly standard in the UK, and I had no issues using them, but I had never seen them at Aldi before. The store’s format meant it would likely have a high number of transactions with just a few items in each.

By letting customers check themselves out, the store would save on wages, too.

In both countries, Aldi’s branding is built around its budget strategy, with signs and displaying emphasizing its low prices.

There were some inventory differences, though. The US location we visited didn’t have a bakery, and it didn’t sell alcohol due to New York state laws.

The London location had much more country-specific branding, with Union Jacks on many products and a focus on how they were British. There was no real equivalent in the US store.

The UK store seemed more modern, with self checkout areas and a more sleek, neutral toned look. The US version had boxes and shelves in all different colors, and regular checkout lines.