All of the best cheesy things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi Cheese fans have a lot of things to look forward to this month.

The popular grocery chain Aldi is releasing a number of cheesy things this month.

The grocer is selling a collection of festive, shaped cheese that come in a few different flavours.

You can also pick up cheese-filled ornaments and vodka-infused or whiskey-infused cheddars.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to incorporate more cheese into the holiday season, Aldi has you covered.

The grocery chain is launching several cheesy items this December, from festive options to add to a cheeseboard to ornaments filled with cheese.

Here are some of the most exciting cheeses hitting shelves at Aldi this month.

Get everyone on your list an adorable Emporium Selection Holiday Cheese Ornament.

Aldi These come in two designs.

Price: $US4.99

You’ll be hard-pressed to name a better, more functional gift than an ornament filled with cheese.

Each clear ornament is filled with 2 ounces of cheese and they come in two designs – a holiday tree or a snowflake.

Fill your cheeseboards with the Emporium Selection assortment of cheddar cheeses in fun, holiday shapes.

Aldi Aldi releases new shaped cheeses every month.

Price: $US3.99

For those who really love to get into the holiday spirit, these festive cheeses will do just the trick.

Each of these cheddars come in special shapes, so they will look great on a cheeseboard at your ugly-sweater party or at a holiday dinner.

The first flavour in the collection is a classic matured cheddar in the shape of a star.

You can also pick up a cheese that’s decorated like Santa’s coat.

Aldi The cheese can be found in the refrigerated section of Aldi.

Price: $US3.99

This 6-ounce block of cheddar cheese is infused with port wine.

One of the most festive blocks in the collection is this snowman-shaped cheese.

Aldi The 6-ounce cheese is seasonal.

Price: $US3.99

This 6-ounce hunk of cheddar cheese contains caramelised onion and it comes in the shape of a snowman.

You may want to make a toast to the Emporium Selection of alcohol-infused cheddars.

Aldi You can even pair the cheese with the alcohol it’s infused with.

Price: $US3.99

This December, Aldi is making it pretty easy to pair booze and cheese with its collection of alcohol-infused cheddars.

The first cheese in this boozy collection is Whiskey Business, a cheddar that’s infused with whiskey flavour.

The Gaelic Glory block is infused with Irish-creme liquor.

Aldi Each serving is 110 calories.

Price: $US3.99

This 7-ounce block is an Irish cheddar that’s infused with Irish-creme liqueur.

This Boozeberry Vodka Cheddar has some fruity flavours.

Aldi The cheese comes in a 7-ounce block.

Price: $US3.99

The last cheese in this collection, Boozeberry Vodka Cheddar is infused with the flavours of blueberry and vodka.

There are also some cheeses for fans of sparkling wine.

Aldi With all of these options, it will be no surprise to see charcuterie boards filled with more cheese than anything else.

Price: $US4.99

This month, Aldi’s Specially Selected brand is also introducing two cheeses that are soaked in either sparkling red wine or sparkling white wine before they are packaged.

Each 7-ounce package of these wine-soaked cheeses is only $US4.99, so don’t be afraid to try both.

