ALDI joins Coles and Woolworths in putting purchase restrictions on some items, including toilet paper, flour and rice

ALDI Australia has followed Coles and Woolworths in placing purchase limits on high-demand items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Items including toilet paper, pasta, and flour are restricted.

ALDI Australia CEO Tom Daunt criticised the “increase in violence” stores have seen as customers scrabble for limited goods.

It was an inevitability at this point, but now it’s official: ALDI Australia has implemented buying restrictions on certain products due to demand spikes caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“All Australians deserve access to groceries and we are working extremely hard to deliver on this promise,” the company said in a post on its website.

“We know many of you are worried about the spread of Coronavirus and your ability to access fresh food, hygiene products and essential items. We want to let you know that there is more than enough food to go around; we just need your patience and support.”

The products subject to restrictions are as follows, starting from today:

Toilet paper – 1 unit

Dry Pasta – 2 units

Flour – 2 units

Dry Rice (excludes microwave rice) – 2 units

Paper Towels – 2 units

Tissues – 2 units

Hand Sanitiser – 2 units

ALDI’s insistence that there is “more than enough food to go around” is similar to the messaging from Woolworths yesterday, when Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said the company has no concerns about “the supply of the product”.

“What we are seeing here is a significant demand spike in some key products,” Peters said at a press conference. “We’ve got some very good data which shows us what our customers are buying, and what their usage is for two weeks – that will then enable us to ensure that everyone has as much ability to get the products that they need.

To address this spike in demand, Woolworths is closing its stores early on Wednesday night to give staff more time to restock. Coles announced a similar move on Monday, with all of its stores closing early.

In a statement, ALDI Australia CEO Tom Daunt criticised the “increase in violence” retailers and supermarkets have seen as buyers scrabble for limited stock.

“The increase in violence that retailers have seen over the past few weeks is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “We would ask everyone to be considerate and compassionate in the way they shop. This means civil behaviour, courtesy to those less able and respect for the employees of retail outlets.”

“Quite frankly, we won’t tolerate anything less.”

