The CDC and FDA are investigating an illness outbreak linked to bagged salads sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson The CDC is advising consumers to throw out Aldi’s Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, and Jewel-Osco’s Signature Farms Garden Salad if they have purchased them.

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to salads sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco in six states.

76 people were confirmed to be sick with Cyclospora infections as of June 19.

Symptoms of Cyclospora infection include diarrhoea, loss of appetite and weight, and low-grade fever.

The US Food and Drug Administration and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to bagged salads sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco stores in six Midwestern states.

As of June 19, 76 people were lab-confirmed to be sick with Cyclospora infections in six states: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska. Sixteen people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak.

The CDC is advising consumers not to eat Aldi’s Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, or Jewel-Osco’s Signature Farms Garden Salad, and to throw these products away if they have purchased them.

According to the CDC, epidemiologic evidence has linked some – but not all – of the illnesses to these bagged salad products. The investigation is ongoing.

The Cyclospora parasite causes an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis, which can infect people who eat food or drink water that is “contaminated with faeces (stool) that contains the parasite,” according to the CDC.

Symptoms begin about a week after exposure and include diarrhoea, loss of appetite and weight, cramping, bloating, gas, nausea, fatigue, and low-grade fever.

