Aldi has made its first move into Western Australia

Aldi has opened a new front in its assault on the Australian groceries market, announcing its first four stores in Western Australia.

Mirrabooka Square, Kwinana, Belmont and Lakeside Joondalup are due to open on June 8.

The stores form part of long term expansion plans, with up to 70 stores to be developed across Western Australia and 1,200 permanent jobs.

A total of 20 stores are expected in the state by the end of 2016.

The German discount chain now has 12.1% of the national supermarket spend, up from 11.6% about a year ago.

It has recently been expanding in South Australia and pushing harder against the main players, Coles and Woolworths, in the eastern states.

The first 45 store managers have returned to Western Australia after spending six weeks training on the eastern seaboard.

