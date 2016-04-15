Aldi has increased its market share again

Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Aldi, the German discount chain taking on the Australian market, has increased its dollar value market share to 12.1%, up from 11.6% about a year ago.

At the same time, Wooloworths’ share of the $89.5 billion market is falling, according to analysis by Roy Morgan Research.

“With its South Australian expansion now underway, and WA to follow soon, it’s no wonder Aldi’s dollar share of the Australian supermarket market is rising,” says Michele Levine, CEO at Roy Morgan Research.

“Obviously, the German chain has a long way to go before it threatens Woolworths’ and Coles’ share of the market, but then again, Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Sales at Woolworths supermarkets are flat. Australian food and liquor sales were $22.34 billion for the first half, up just 0.7% over the six months.

Woolworths still has the largest market share but it is a falling percentage. At December, Woolworths had 37.3%, down from 38.5%.

Rival Coles, where sales are rising about 5%, increased its share to 32.5% from 31.8%. IGA is relatively stable with a 9.7%.

Every four weeks, 5.3 million Australian consumers shop at ALDI, 10.5 at Woolworths, 10 million at Coles and just over 4 million at IGA.

Here’s the supermarket league table, according to Roy Morgan Research.

