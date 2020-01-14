Take a closer look at Aldi's relaunched tote bag – which comes with a sneaky inbuilt goon sack

Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

Aldi released a $24.99 tote bag in December you can fill with drinks and pour out through a little dispenser.

Australia is the only country to get the bags, which caused a stir on social media.

We give you a closer peek.

Aldi’s like a box of chocolates, you don’t (always) know what you’re going to get.

In December 2019 Aldi released a casual summer tote bag that seems like any other bag on the outside, but when you take a closer look, you see that it has a sneaky little drinks dispenser.

Social media users were quick to point out that it was perfect as a way to carry alcohol – considering it as essentially a bag for your goon bag.

Excuse me everyone, ALDI are selling goon tote bags……thank you for my Christmas present. #deluxgoonbag pic.twitter.com/zpi7VfjiBl — Non Sensible Kate (@nonsensiblekate) December 13, 2019

ALDI GON BE SELLING FANCY SECRET GOON SACK BAGS ALERT ALERT pic.twitter.com/idXRXGUm9Q — Cardboardeaux Sommelier (@meh_guh) December 17, 2019

Business Insider confirmed with Aldi that Australia is the only country in which the product is available.

The bags were first introduced in 2018 but then discontinued, before being brought back in 2019. But if you’re lucky you can still find them in that fun Aldi middle section where you don’t always know what you’re going to find.

Here’s one we spotted recently:

On the outside, the bag looks like any other comfy tote bag you’d take down to the beach or a picnic. It comes in either green and white or blue and white.

Aldi tote bag.

But if you take a closer look at this tote, it has a little drinks dispenser

The bag also comes with a refillable bag so you can keep the dranks flowing.

So who’s keen for a picnic?

