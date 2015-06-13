A German grocery store that is cheaper than Wal-Mart is plotting a massive expansion

Aldi on Facebook Aldi is opening 45 stores and creating 1,100 jobs by the end of 2016.

The inexpensive German grocer slated to take over the food industry just announced plans for massive expansion.

Aldi, dubbed the world’s best grocery chain, plans to open 45 new stores by the end of 2016, according to a press release.

The first 25 stores will open in Southern California by July 2016.

The grocer currently has 1,400 stores nationwide and more than 19,000 employees in 32 states.

With these new locations, Aldi is expected to create around 1,100 jobs across its stores, regional headquarters, and warehouse.

Consumers will likely be attracted to the stores’ simple design and affordability. Aldi is even cheaper than Wal-Mart, according to Cheapism.

The company is also known for its efficiency.

It takes special care in organising its stores so consumers can have the easiest shopping experience possible.

Aldi packages and stocks a more selected assortment of products than other grocers, which helps the company to generate more sales.

It stocks just 1,400 items in stores, and about 90% of the products at the grocer are private label, which helps to grant shoppers bigger savings.

Environmental initiatives have also been implemented at its stores. Customers are expected to bring their own bags or buy reusable bags at checkout.

An unconventional aspect of the store is their shopping cart policy. To use a cart, a quarter deposit is required and refunded upon its return.

The policy is in place so the company doesn’t have to hire additional employees to monitor carts or spend time locating them.

Aldi is investing more than $US3 billion in its US expansion, as it plans to open 650 new stores and hire 10,000 people by the end of 2018. Within the five-year plan, the company will grow to operate nearly 2,000 stores.

