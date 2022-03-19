Search

I tried Aldi’s curbside pickup service, and the glitchy online ordering process and limited options didn’t live up to my high expectations for the discount grocery chain

Mary Meisenzahl

Aldi tour US
  • I tested out curbside grocery pickup at Aldi.
  • Customers can’t order in the Aldi app itself, and are directed to a separate website.
  • The ordering process sends over a dozen texts, and it’s difficult to make substitutions. 
Curbside pickup got a major boost at the onset of the pandemic as customers avoided going into stores.
Aldi
Two years later, in 2022, curbside pickup remains popular with shoppers, showing no signs of going away.
Pizza Hut curbside pickup
I visited my local Aldi in Rochester, New York to test out the chain’s curbside pickup option that I’d see advertised.
Aldi curbside pickup
In a recent price comparison, I found Aldi has lower prices than competing stores on nearly every product, so I wanted to see how its curbside pickup stacked up.
Aldi tour US
I downloaded the Aldi app, where one of the first options I saw was curbside pickup.
Aldi curbside pickup
Clicking the link took me out of the Aldi app and directed me to the company’s website on a web browser.
Aldi curbside pickup
The website was fairly intuitive to use, although at first I was confused at being unable to change the pickup time.
Aldi curbside pickup
Groceries were divided into the categories I expected, like vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy.
Aldi curbside pickup
It even included a section with “Aldi Finds,” featuring items beloved by customers which the chain switches out regularly.
Aldi curbside pickup
Some categories didn’t have very many options. I like to buy larger 18-count egg containers, but that wasn’t an option at Aldi.
Aldi curbside pickup
Once I’d made my shopping list, Aldi alerted me that my pickup service would be free and I had the chance to change anything before the order was finalized.
Aldi curbside pickup
I spent about $70 for plenty of produce, meat, and some pantry staples that I think will last my fiancé and I about two weeks, which felt like a good deal.
Aldi curbside pickup
After finalizing everything else, I finally got to pick my grocery pickup time. There were so many slots available, as soon as within just two hours after I ordered.
Aldi curbside pickup
Aldi sent me 14 total texts between my order and pickup, which felt a bit excessive.
Aldi curbside pickup texts
It was somewhat difficult to communicate with my shopper in real time. Even when I responded almost immediately to address a product substitution, it wasn’t fast enough.
Aldi curbside pickup texts
At my pickup time, I went to Aldi and checked in online, which was quite slow and kept crashing.
Aldi curbside pickup
This location has four designated curbside spots near the side of the parking lot.
Aldi curbside pickup
The spots were marked with signs, so it was very clear where to go.
Aldi curbside pickup
I checked in by indicating my parking spot and car color.
Aldi curbside pickup
When you check in, the website provides a summary of the information you’ve entered, and an estimate of remaining wait time.
Aldi curbside pickup
The progress bar reminded me of the Domino’s tracker, which similarly gives updates on what the worker is doing with your order at the moment.
Aldi curbside pickup
Aldi definitely erred on the side of over-communicating, sending multiple messages about my pickup window closing, and alerting me when the worker was preparing my order.
Aldi curbside pickup
The Aldi employee came to my car about when the tracker predicted, and placed bags in my trunk.
Aldi curbside pickup
The bags were all labeled with my name and number, which made it seem like a very organized process, and they didn’t forget any of my items.
Aldi curbside pickup
Ultimately, I liked the idea of Aldi curbside pickup more than I did the execution.
Aldi curbside pickup
Aldi’s stock changes regularly, and the website doesn’t seem to update consistently to reflect current offerings.
Aldi tour US
I also wish the app itself worked better, with the capability to do the grocery order right there instead of in a separate browser.
The entrance of an Aldi supermarket, a retail chain selling a range of grocery items including meat and dairy at discount prices is seen in High Point, North Carolina, U.S. December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anna Driver
The entrance of an Aldi supermarket seen in High Point, Thomson Reuters
The pickup experience wasn’t bad, but it was tedious and more inconvenient than I’d expected.
Aldi shopping cart
I’m still a huge fan of Aldi, but next time I’ll probably just go inside myself.
Aldi
Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].

Mary Meisenzahl