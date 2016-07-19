Alden Ehrenich's mum had the sweetest response when he was cast as Han Solo

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios New Han Solo star Alden Ehrenreich spoke to a giant room of ‘Star Wars’ fans.

No matter who you are, and no matter how much you like “Star Wars,” getting cast in a “Star Wars” movie is a dream come true. For some people, it’s a dream they have had since childhood.

During “Star Wars” Celebration in London, it was confirmed what most of us already knew for sure: up-and-coming actor Alden

Ehrenreich will play a young version of Han Solo in an upcoming spinoff.

A panel, which covered both “Episode VIII” and the Han Solo spinoff, was not streamed online. However, according to several people who were there, Alden Ehrenreich’s mum sent him a sweet, simple, and moving reaction to the life-changing news.

According to the Star Wars UK official Twitter feed, Ehrenreich’s mum was moving out of her home when she stumbled upon his old Han Solo action figures. So she sent him a photo of it.

“‘My mum’s moving house and she just found my box of Star Wars toys — my Han Solo toys,” Ehrenreich said during the Future Filmmaker panel at “Star Wars” Celebration.

Several other people captured the moment as well, in which photos of the vintage action figures were projected behind Ehrenreich:

Alden Ehrenreich’s mum sent him his old toys after he got the gig: pic.twitter.com/gTBJDVsk92 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 17, 2016

Here, you can see his reaction during this moment:

John Boyega!! Alden Ehrenreich (his mum found his Han Solo action figure, aww)! Mark and Carrie!! #SWCE pic.twitter.com/YnHrDEWKPN

— Meghan (@fairmegwyn) July 17, 2016

While Ehrenreich is likely thrilled to nab this role, it seems like nobody was more excited for him than his own mother.

The still untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film will be released on May 25, 2018.

